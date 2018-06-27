GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Byrom uses summer to lay groundwork for EJCHS

East Jackson girls’ basketball players already knew Donnie Byrom, the assistant coach. But they got acquainted with Byrom, the head coach, this month during the Eagles’ summer basketball schedule.
Byrom, who owns 332 career wins in a lengthy coaching career, was promoted to head coach after the recent departure of former coach Matt Gibbs, whom Byrom coached under the past three seasons.
The summer provided the perfect introduction for Byrom to his players in his new role.
“I think they’re very aware that I have a plan, that I’m organized, that I know where we are and I know where we want to get to,” he said.
Named the Eagles’ head coach June 7, Byrom led the team through 10 scrimmages. Those scrimmages wrapped up two weeks ago, followed by practices last week.
“We didn’t need a month together,” Byrom said. “Just that amount of time was a good amount of time for us to plan out what we’re going to do next year.”
For the rest of this story, see the June 27 edition of The Jackson Herald.
