What’s on runoff ballots?
Early voting is underway for the July 24 runoff election.
Here’s what’s on the ballots:
REPUBLICAN BALLOT ITEMS
The following races are on the Republican ballot:
•Governor — L.S. “Casey” Cagle vs. Brian Kemp
•Lt. Governor — Geoff Duncan vs. David Shafer
•Secretary of State — David Belle Isle vs. Brad Raffensperger
DEMOCRATIC BALLOT ITEMS
The following race is on the Democratic ballot:
•State School Superintendent — Sid Chapman vs. Otha E. Thornton Jr.
EARLY VOTING CONTINUES
At the close of the first week of early voting, 400 people had cast their ballots in Jackson County (317 in-person and 83 by mail).
Early voting continues through July 20 at the Ponchie Beck Election Center at 441 Gordon St., Jefferson. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SATELLITES OPEN JULY 16
Early voting satellites are open July 16-20 in Commerce (Parks and Rec Department, 204 Carson St.) and in Braselton (Police and Municipal Building, 4982 Hwy. 53). Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
ABSENTEE/SAMPLE BALLOTS AVAILABLE
Absentee applications and sample ballots are available at www.jacksoncountygov.com or www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
