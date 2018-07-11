FOOTBALL: Ware ready to start college football experience

If you were to ask former Commerce Tiger football player Ky’re Ware how he’s feeling going into his college football career, the word he will use to describe the feeling is simple: excited.
Ware inked his letter of intent to play college football at North Carolina Wesleyan in the spring while he still attended Commerce High School. North Carolina Wesleyan is located in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.
“It’s a blessing,” Ware described. “I’m very excited. I can’t wait to get up there.”
North Carolina Wesleyan is part of the NCAA Division III’s USA South Athletic Conference. Teams within the conference includes Methodist, LaGrange, Brevard and Maryville.
Last season, the Battling Bishops went 3-7.
Ware first heard the school was interested in him in February, near the end of the Tigers’ basketball season.
For the rest of this story, see the July 11 edition of The Jackson Herald.
