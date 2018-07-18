BOC awards ag center bid

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 Monday night to award a $3.9 million bid for a county agricultural center on County Farm Rd. in Jefferson. The design-build bid was awarded to Keith Hayes Construction of Jefferson.
County officials said seven different firms submitted proposals for the project, which were then reviewed by the county manager, two commissioners and one member of the citizen’s committee which has been pursuing the project. Bids for the project were due May 30.
PAYING FOR THE PROJECT DEBATED
While the BOC approved the design-build contract, it did not specifically address where the money would come from to pay for the project. That led commissioners Chas Hardy and Ralph Richardson to vote against the plan after both called the financing to be discussed in upcoming fall budget meetings.
“We have yet to discuss next year’s budget,” Hardy said.
Last year, the county set aside $1 million to go toward the facility from the sale of county land. Some private money has also been raised for the project. But Hardy said the county would have to come up with another $2 - $2.5 million to complete the full amount of the contract.
“We’re jumping into this,” Hardy said. “We haven’t sat down and looked at the ramifications of committing $4 million.”
