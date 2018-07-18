BOC awards ag center bid

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories
Wednesday, July 18. 2018
Comments (0)
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 Monday night to award a $3.9 million bid for a county agricultural center on County Farm Rd. in Jefferson. The design-build bid was awarded to Keith Hayes Construction of Jefferson.
County officials said seven different firms submitted proposals for the project, which were then reviewed by the county manager, two commissioners and one member of the citizen’s committee which has been pursuing the project. Bids for the project were due May 30.
PAYING FOR THE PROJECT DEBATED
While the BOC approved the design-build contract, it did not specifically address where the money would come from to pay for the project. That led commissioners Chas Hardy and Ralph Richardson to vote against the plan after both called the financing to be discussed in upcoming fall budget meetings.
“We have yet to discuss next year’s budget,” Hardy said.
Last year, the county set aside $1 million to go toward the facility from the sale of county land. Some private money has also been raised for the project. But Hardy said the county would have to come up with another $2 - $2.5 million to complete the full amount of the contract.
“We’re jumping into this,” Hardy said. “We haven’t sat down and looked at the ramifications of committing $4 million.”
See the full story in the July 18 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Copyright © 2008-2011 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.