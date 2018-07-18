Contractor for water plant will operate Diana Food pre-treatment

ESG, the company that now operates Commerce’s water plant, also will operate the pre-treatment wastewater facility at the Diana Food plant at Banks Crossing.
The Commerce City Council awarded the firm the contract Monday night. The contract is for $387,600 a year.
See the full story in the July 18 issue of The Jackson Herald.
