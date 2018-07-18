Commerce school budget of $15.4 million approved

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories
Wednesday, July 18. 2018
Comments (0)
Commerce City Board of Education unanimously approved a fiscal year 2019 school budget Monday night that is $700,000 more than the FY2018 budget and is projected to use about $244,000 of reserve money.
The FY2019 budget proposes to spend $15.4 million, up from the $13.8 million in FY2018. The estimated revenue for the budget is $15.2 million, an increase from $13.5 million in 2018.
Local taxes are estimated to bring in $100,000 more than in 2018 -- $3.2 million to $3.1 million.
The millage rate, from which local property taxes come, will not be set until August. The budget is based on the current millage rate of 19.139 mills. The school district also has a 3-mill bond rate, which is not expected to change.
See the full story in the July 18 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Copyright © 2008-2011 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.