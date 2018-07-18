SOFTBALL: Mullis settles in with Tigers over summer

Last season, the Commerce Lady Tiger softball team won its first-ever region championship. The triumphant season came off the heels of just three wins in 2016.
Shortly after the season, C.J. Wilkes resigned after two seasons. In stepped assistant coach Melissa Mullis to take over the reins of the Lady Tiger program heading into the 2018 season.
During her first summer as Lady Tigers’ head coach, Mullis said the team did just weight training throughout the month of June. The training has been available for the team since January.
“Working on strength, working on flexibility, working on endurance,” Mullis explained. “The main thing is they need to see how it impacts their performance.
“Some of them, who were already doing weight training in addition to what I was doing with them, they went ahead and were able to see through their travel ball, they were able to see how it impacted their performance. We’re encouraged. It will take some others a little bit longer to see how it impacts their performance.”
The weight training is something Mullis plans to keep using throughout the regular season for the Lady Tigers. When the weight training ended, Mullis held a four-day team camp before the GHSA dead week. The camp consisted of speakers, games and volunteering. Some of the speakers included an assistant coach from a local college team, who spoke about recruiting and three former college softball who played at the University of Georgia, University of North Georgia player and Georgia Highlands. The team volunteered at St. Vincent De Paul.
