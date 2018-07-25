The Commerce Downtown Development Authority reported the attendance at this year’s Fourth of July event brought in more people than expected.
The event, aptly named Music and Fireworks, drew numerous people from in and around Commerce on June 29. Members of the DDA expressed how surprised they were with the crowd and discussed what problems arose because of the high attendance. A lack of trash cans and other areas to dispose of garbage was the biggest issue.
The DDA also discussed the new ownership of Parham Restaurant at the corner of North Elm Street and Washington Street. The new owner is keeping the Parham name and rebranding the restaurant as Parham’s Soul Food. The ownership change comes with new management and a complete overhaul to the restaurant.
See full coverage of the DDA meeting in the July 25 issue of The Jackson Herald.
DDA discusses large festival crowd
