CHS golfers claim top three spots in Jr. Club Championship

A trio of Commerce golfers dominated the leaderboard at the Junior Cub Championship at Double Oaks Golf Club this past weekend.
Cameron Ford, a rising sophomore, won the title with a round of 83. McKenzie McRee, a rising senior, finished second with an 84. Abby Fitzpatrick, a rising junior, took third with a round of 92.
“It is great to see these ladies continue to play during the summer,” Commerce coach Warren Standridge said.
