Hill sells ‘portion’ of medical practice to Piedmont group

Wednesday, August 1. 2018
Piedmont Physicians Group is in operation in Commerce, taking over the operations of the Hill Medical Group as of Monday.
Clark Hill, owner of the practice since 2003, said Piedmont is “assuming the operation of my two offices.” He said Piedmont Regional is “purchasing a portion of the practice.”
HIll will continue his work with Southeast Toyota, Northridge Heath and Rehabilitation and Hill Haven Nursing home.
“As far as any of the patients are concerned, they will not see any difference” in the practice, Hill said last week.
Hill, who is mayor of Commerce, also said he will continue to serve as chairman of the Commerce Hospital Authority. He said the sale of part of his practice does not affect the hospital authority “at all – that doesn’t change anything.”
See the full story in the Aug. 1 issue of The Jackson Herald.
