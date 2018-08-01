Commerce replaces restaurants with new ones

Wednesday, August 1. 2018
Commerce has lost two restaurants on either end of town. That’s the bad news.
The town is gaining two restaurants in the same locations. That’s the good news.
Parham’s Restaurant, well-known for its biscuits, breakfasts and Southern cooking, closed at 2195 N. Elm Street, but the business will re-open as Different Flavor.
Parham’s was a staple of Commerce for decades. It has had several locations, but it started on Hwy. 441 as a combination motel and restaurant.
A date for the reopening is not set yet, but Theressa Tate, who has cooked for 40 years, said she hopes to open in August.
On the other end of town, the Railroad Café closed and Cream & Shuga, which has a store in Jefferson, plans to expand there.
See the full story in the Aug. 1 issue of The Jackson Herald.
