Last season didn’t go as the East Jackson Lady Eagle softball team would have liked, especially coming off the heels of winning the Class AAA state championship in 2016.
Unlike 2016, the Lady Eagles didn’t win the Region 8-AAA crown. They finished fourth. They also didn’t make it out of the first round of the Class AAA state playoffs (swept by East Hall).
“Last year’s team was very streaky,” head coach Donnie Byrom said. “We would have winning streaks and we would have losing streaks, and we didn’t seem to be able to break out of them.
“We played really well against some opponents and we would turn around and play really bad against the same opponent.”
For the 2018 season, Byrom said his squad is looking to be “more consistent” and also do a better job of “getting hot” at the right time with when the team gets on a hot streak.
The Lady Eagles are senior heavy entering the 2018 season, nine to be exact.
“A lot of this is going to fall on their shoulders to try and right the ship from last year. They were out there last year,” he said. “We’re going to lean on all of them for their leadership.
“They’ve been with me for four years and they know our expectations and they know what we try to do.”
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 1 edition of The Jackson Herald.
SOFTBALL: Eagles seek consistent play after up-and-down 2017
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry