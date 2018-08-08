FOOTBALL: Tigers romp over cross-town foes in scrimmage

Going into last week’s scrimmage against the East Jackson Eagles, Commerce head football coach Michael Brown didn’t expect his team to look crisp since the Tigers had only been in pads for two days leading into the game. The only thing Brown and the Tiger coaching staff asked from their players was to give 100 percent effort.
After the 49-0 win, it was clear the game wasn’t crisp and the players gave their all on the field.
“It was, in a lot of ways, very sloppy,” Brown explained, “but it gives us a good idea of where we need to center our focus this week and what the issues are that we need to try to improve upon.
“It was good from that aspect to get something on film. It’s just really tough, you know, we’re limited by Georgia High School (Association) on how many days we can go in pads and when we can start in pads. When the calendar falls like it does this year, it makes it very difficult to get a team ready in that time frame.”
The Tigers wasted little time in finding the end zone in the 2018 season. Nick Patrick opened the game with an 18-yard run and Dylan Deaton followed with a 62-yard sprint to the end zone and the Tigers led 7-0.
After East Jackson went three-and-out, Tigers’ quarterback Nate Ray went 44 yards on a quarterback keeper for a touchdown. The lead was 14-0.
The Tigers’ defense again forced a three-and-out on East Jackson, but the offense hit a blip on the radar. On the seventh play of the third drive, Ray tossed an interception to East Jackson linebacker Jackson Nelms. Nelms returned it to the Tigers’ 20-yard line; however, two plays later, the Eagles fumbled and the Tigers’ Carson Young came up with the recovery.
The Tigers’ offense, again, sputtered, going three-and-out. The defense, though, came up with their second fumble recovery on the Eagles’ next possession. One play later, Dajuan Wood raced to the end zone for a 29-yard score. The Tigers led 21-0 with 2:51 left in the first quarter.
Caleb Mason scored on a 20-yard touchdown run with 10:58 left in the second quarter to put the Tigers ahead 28-0. Then, backup quarterback Will Slater scored from eight yards out to push the lead to 35-0 with 6:53 left in the second quarter.
The final Tigers’ score of the first half came when Darren Simpson recovered an Eagles’ fumble in the end zone to push the score to 42-0. The score remained the same at halftime.
The Tigers scored with 5:10 left in the game to move the score to 49-0.
Brown was “proud” of how the younger players performed during the second half of the game.
“They got in there and they gave a great effort,” he stated. “The execution was not very good, but the effort, I thought, was pretty good for the first time.
“There’s definitely things in there we can build on. Like I said, two days in pads, it’s not going to be pretty. A lot of busted assignments; obviously our techniques and fundamentals are not where we want them to be. That’s OK, because we’ll come back this week and work on it. The biggest thing is we got it on film and got a lot of kids in there and got reps and nobody came out of there with any serious injury. I was thankful for that.”
This week, the Tigers travel to play Class AAA’s Franklin County for their second scrimmage game. The Eagles are idle until the season opener against Lumpkin County.
