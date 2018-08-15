FOOTBALL: Tigers ready for ‘real test’

With a new season comes new games for some programs and the Commerce Tiger football team will experience that this Friday night as the Tigers kick off the 2018 season against a new opponent, the West Hall Spartans.
Tigers’ head coach Michael Brown called the Spartans a “successful” program that this group will be up against.
“They’re a team that’s consistently a playoff team,” Brown said. “Seems like every year they end up advancing to the second or third round, so this is a top-notch (class) 4A program that we’re playing.
“It’s going to stretch us, it really is. They’ve got size, they’ve got speed, they do a lot offensively and defensively. This is a real test for us.”
The Spartans will present multiple offensive looks. According to Brown, the Spartans run the Wing-T out of the shotgun formation and will use spread-offense concepts, as well.
“They’re very multiple,” Brown said. “They have a very talented quarterback, a couple of really, really talented running backs and big line of scrimmage, so we’re going to have our hands full.
“There’s no doubt about that.”
The Spartans are coming off a 5-6 season in 2017.
