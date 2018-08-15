FOOTBALL: Eagles expect physical test in opener

Lumpkin County won’t fool anyone with its plan of attack, nor does it wish to.
East Jackson will open the season against a physical opponent that aims to pound the ball on the ground and makes no effort to conceal that fact.
“They’re going to run right at us,” East Jackson coach Scott Wilkins said of Lumpkin County. “It’s ‘here we come, can you stop us?’ There’s not a great deal of deception. It’s a tremendous challenge and test for us because they are big and physical.”
The Eagles, coming off a 1-8 season, will host Lumpkin Friday at 7:30 p.m. This the first meeting ever between the two schools.
The Indians, coached by Shane Williamson, are coming off a 1-9 season and have not had a winning season since 2011 but feature good size and sound play, according to Wilkins.
“They are big, strong and physical,” he said. “(They’re) very functional. They’re an impressive team to watch.”
Lumpkin County lines up in the wishbone, and while it does incorporate some option plays into its scheme, it usually prefers to run straight ahead at a defense.
“They’re going to put a lot of bodies at the point of attack and they’re going to come straight at you,” Wilkins said.
