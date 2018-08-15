Last season, the Commerce High School boys’ and girls’ cross country teams put together tremendous seasons.
The boys’ team brought home a fourth-place finish in the Class A Public state meet. The girls finished fifth place in state.
The boys were paced by Jose Manuel Verde, who finished seventh overall. He is now graduated. The girls were paced by Kate Massey. She finished sixth. Brittany Webb finished ninth. Both are now graduated, along with Hailey Horton.
So, in 2018, one team will look familiar while another will look to replace its top-two runners from last season. Head coach Mark Hale said he’s excited for this new season.
“Always great to see young people develop through hard work and competition,” Hale said.
For the boys’ team, Chase Bridges, Oscar Diaz and John Bradley will be the senior leaders of the group. For the girls’ team, Sarah Amaya and Keila Osorio will be the top runners as the season starts. Anastasia Sheffield also looks to be a top runner for the team.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 15 edition of The Jackson Herald.
CROSS COUNTRY: Commerce runners look to build off last year’s success
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry