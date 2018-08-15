SOFTBALL: Tigers rout Rabun County, grab first win under new coach

The Commerce Tigers were close to winning the season opener at Morgan County, but a few mistakes in the seventh inning had the team open with a loss.
Last Friday, the team took out its frustration on the Rabun County Wildcats as the Tigers defeated Rabun County 17-5 on the road for their first win of the season. After trailing 2-1 after two innings, the Tigers scored 12 runs in the third inning for a commanding 13-2 lead. They added four more in the fourth inning. The game ended after four innings.
Hailey Horne and Rachel Morgan led the Tigers with three hits and four RBIs apiece in the win. Morgan also tossed over an inning on the mound, recording three strikeouts and allowing three runs.
Landry Kate Martin, Carson Hobbs, Emma Davis and Maggie Blackmon all recorded two hits apiece. Martin had three RBIs; Davis and Blackmon had two RBIs.
“We just got on a roll,” head coach Melissa Mullis stated, “mixing some bunts with some hits and hit around a full series of our roster.
“They were struggling and we were finally making contact.”
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 15 edition of The Jackson Herald.
