SOFTBALL: East Jackson hitters come up big in pair of wins

In what looked like an easy route to victory on Monday, the East Jackson Lady Eagle softball led Winder-Barrow 9-1 entering the bottom of the seventh inning. Six runs later by Winder-Barrow, the Lady Eagles escaped with a 9-7 victory for their second win of the season.
“Up until the bottom of the seventh, I felt pretty good about us putting a game together,” head coach Donnie Byrom said. “We talked at the end about finishing every pitch and every play, not relaxing.”
Byrom said Natalie Vargo’s bases-clearing triple was “huge” in the game, because it gave the Lady Eagles a “cushion” as the last inning unfolded. Vargo finished the game with two hits and four RBIs.
“We relaxed a little too much in that cushion,” Byrom said.
The Lady Eagles gave up a walk, committed an error and then compounded mistakes with mental errors.
“But we were glad to come out on top,” Byrom added.
In the first two games of the season, Vargo has three hits and six RBIs. She had shoulder surgery last softball season and watched the season from the dugout.
“It’s exciting for her,” Byrom said about her performances thus far. Vargo batted seventh in the lineup the opening two games.
The season was supposed to start last Wednesday at Commerce, but a rainout moved the opening game to Friday at home against Region 8-AAA foe Hart County. The Lady Eagles pounced on the competition from the first inning and never looked back, winning the season-and region-opening game 8-2.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 15 edition of The Jackson Herald.
