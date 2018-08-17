LUMPKIN CO. 42, EAST JACKSON 0: Eagles struggle out of the gate against Indians

East Jackson coach Scott Wilkins expected a competitive season opener against Lumpkin County, but that fell by the wayside after a single quarter of play.
The visiting Indians cruised to a 28-0 first-quarter lead over the Eagles with four touchdowns — three of which went for 49 yards or more — in handing East Jackson a 42-0 home loss Friday.
“This was a very winnable game,” Wilkins said, “and we didn’t answer the bell.”
Typically a grind-it-out offense, Lumpkin County’s running attack provided big plays and quick touchdowns.
Running back Kevin Harkins sprinted 58 yards to the end zone on the Indians’ fifth play of the game, and Drew Allision ripped off a 49-yard scoring run on the first play of Lumpkin County’s next drive to give the Indians a 14-0 lead with 5:07 left in the first quarter.
Following an Eagle turnover later in the first quarter, Lumpkin County quarterback Tucker Kirk delivered a 22-yard touchdown pass to Luke Smith to increase the lead to 21-0. Smith broke loose for a 63-yard romp on the first play of the Indians’ next possession to give Lumpkin County a 28-0 lead with 1:26 left in the first quarter.
The Indians, who went 1-9 last year, added a 16-yard touchdown from Smith in the second quarter, and a 20-yard scoring run from Kyle Amburgey in the third quarter.
Lumpkin County piled up 401 rushing yards in the win, 219 of which came in the first quarter.
Wilkins said the Indians were physical upfront, as he expected.
“And I was disappointed in our lack of physical play on both lines of scrimmage,” Wilkins said.
The coach said his team practiced better than it played against the Indians.
“And I told the guys at half time that they are not transitioning from practice to the game the way it’s going to have to happen for us to be successful,” Wilkins said.
He did point to the kicking game as a positive in the loss, but added, “We have got to do some things differently offensively and defensively.”
East Jackson will have an off week next Friday before facing Oglethorpe County on the road Aug. 31. The Eagles beat the Patriots 33-0 last year.
Wilkins said the off week is much needed.
“Absolutely,” he said. “It gives us more opportunity to work on the things we’ve got to address.”
