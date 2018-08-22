SOFTBALL: Byrom notches 300th win with Saturday victory

Getting to 300 wins in any sport takes time.
For East Jackson head softball coach Donnie Byrom, getting to 300 wins this past Saturday was the second time he had accomplished the feat. The other came in the sport of basketball.
The Eagle softball program got Byrom his 300th win as a softball head coach on Saturday by defeating Oglethorpe County 10-2. Getting to 300 wins, according to Byrom, meant he’s been coaching a long time, but it shows he’s worked with a lot of “good kids who work hard and want to win.”
“It means a lot to my family because it shows my wife and kids that all the time I have spent away has been time well spent,” Byrom said. “Education has become data driven and I guess the data shows that the process we are following has worked for many teams.
“The focus remains on our team and helping them and our seniors reach their goals of making the state playoffs.”
In the milestone win, Isabel Harrison racked up two hits, one steal and one RBI. Natalie Vargo had two hits. The team combined for 10 hits.
