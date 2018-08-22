Tigers off and running in cross country season

The Commerce High School cross country program kicked off its season last week at Banks County.
The boys’ team finished second to Banks County and ahead of Franklin, Madison and Stephens counties and Habersham Central.
Brandon Martin finished second overall with a time of 19:58. John Bradley finished eighth with a time of 21:49. Radio Horac finished ninth with a time of 21:50 and J.J. Morris rounded out the top 10 with a time of 21:50.
Others who competed for the boys’ team included Demarco Hernandez (23:11), Oscar Diaz (25:06) and Jamie Patton (27:06).
The girls’ team had three runners compete: Anastasia Sheffield (29:07), Keila Osorio (32:31) and Sarah Amaya (33:49).
“I was very encouraged with how we ran,” head coach Mark Hale said. “It is the earliest we have ever tried to run in a meet, and it was extremely hot .
“The runners toughed it out and were really competing well. We only ran those runners who had met a qualifying time during practice, so I hope over the next few weeks we will have more runners at the varsity level. They will have to earn it in practice.”
