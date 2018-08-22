VOLLEYBALL: Eagles pick up one win in first week of play

The East Jackson Eagles volleyball program got off to a slow start in the first week of play in the 2018 season.
The Eagles went 1-7 in the first week of play. The Eagles went 0-4 on Saturday at the Athens Academy Invitational with losses coming against Morgan County, Atlanta International, Apalachee and Westminster Christian Academy.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 22 edition of The Jackson Herald.
