Commerce to buy water plant generators

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories
Wednesday, August 29. 2018
Comments (0)
The Commerce City Council took action last Monday to protect its water system in the event of future power outages.
The council authorized City Manager James Wascher to accept a low bid of approximately $428,000 — but gave a not-to-exceed cap of $450,000 — to buy two natural-gas powered generators. One will be installed at the raw water intake at the city’s reservoir in Banks County and the other at the nearby water treatment plant.
See the full story in the Aug. 29 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Copyright © 2008-2011 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.