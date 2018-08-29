Commerce moves meeting for holiday

Wednesday, August 29. 2018
The City of Commerce will observe Labor Day Monday. The Commerce City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Commerce Civic Center because of the holiday.
City offices will be closed. For a utility emergency, call 706-335-3164. The afterhours service will answer the call. All other emergencies please call 911.
 Waste Pro will not pick up garbage Monday.  The garbage and recycling will be picked up Tuesday. Have garbage and recycle containers at the curb by 6 a.m. Tuesday.  Because it will be a heavy trash day, pick up times may be later than usual.  
