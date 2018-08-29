SOFTBALL: Commerce putting up runs at staggering pace

After a 1-3 start to the season, the Commerce Tiger softball team has watched its bats come alive over recent games.
The Tigers (5-3, 2-0 Region 8-A) have scored 59 runs during a four-game winning streak (Tuesday’s game with George Walton wasn’t finished before press time). Last week, the Tigers scored 13, 21 and 10 runs, respectively The team scored 15 runs on Aug. 15 to begin the winning and run streak.
Last week’s wins included two region victories over Providence and Towns County. The Tigers also defeated non-region foe East Jackson.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 29 edition of The Jackson Herald.
