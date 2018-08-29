The East Jackson Eagle softball team has been in some close battles early on in the 2018 season.
On Monday night, the team found itself in another one while at George Walton Academy. The Eagles needed nine innings and in the end, the Eagles came out on top 8-7.
The Eagles (7-4, 2-2 Region 8-AAA) played host to region foe Morgan County on Tuesday. Results weren’t known before press time. The Eagles will host Jefferson on Thursday.
Against GWA, the Eagles held a 7-0 lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning. Going into the seventh, the game was tied at 7-7. However, the Eagles stopped the bleeding at seven by ending the sixth inning with an out on the base path.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Eagles were able to get out of a two-out jam as GWA had the bases loaded, but pitcher Gracie Wilber was able to deliver a strikeout and end the inning. In the top of the ninth, the Eagles went ahead 8-7 when an Ashlyn Trimble single plated Lauren Barrett, who had reached base on a one-out double. In the bottom half of the inning, the Eagles’ defense was able to put the game away with a 1-2-3 inning.
“These tough games are making us better,” head coach Donnie Byrom said. “Anytime you can battle in a game like that and come out on top you have to be pleased.”
SOFTBALL: East Jackson reels off four consecutive victories, improves to 7-4
