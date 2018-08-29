VOLLEYBALL: Eagles snap six-match skid

On the first night of the regular season, the East Jackson Eagle volleyball team picked up its first win of the 2018 season.
Since then, the Eagles had been swept in five matches and lost another match 2-1 as part of a six-match losing streak. Last week, the Eagles traveled to Cherokee Bluff, and the trip wasn’t a short one as the two teams battled in a five-set thriller.
The final set was decided by two points. In the end, it was the Eagles who prevailed 3-2 for their second win of the season. The scores of the sets were 21-25, 25-20, 25-20, 18-25, 25-23. Tuesday night’s results weren’t known before press time. On Thursday, the Eagles travel to Jefferson.
“(Tuesday) night was a huge turn around for our team,” head coach Kortney Kurtz said. “We feel as though we are on our way back up. The girls have asked for extra workouts and extra practices and we have done just that.”
