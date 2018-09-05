SOFTBALL: Tigers look to get back on track after tough losses

Going into last week’s two region games, the Commerce Tiger softball team was on a four-game winning streak and had scored 59 runs.
Against George Walton and Prince Avenue, the Tigers scored a combined seven runs and dropped both games. Prince Avenue upended Commerce 7-6 last Thursday and George Walton won 3-1 last Tuesday.
This week, the Tigers have two more region games against Athens Christian (results weren’t known before press time) and Hebron Christian. Head coach Melissa Mullis said she wants to see her team rebound by coming out with “high intensity” and “doing the little things” correctly.
“The wins and losses will take care of themselves if you get better game by game,” she said. “That’s where we have to measure ourselves.
“I still think we’re making progress. I just think if we come out this week and still are making little mistakes, then that will be a measuring stick as if we’re growing or not.”
Mullis added that her team “should be OK” in not beating itself and this week presents a “good opportunity” to rebound in region play.
“I don’t care if we win, if we’re not making progress in those little areas, then it will be frustrating,” Mullis said.
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 5 edition of The Jackson Herald.
