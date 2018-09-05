The East Jackson Eagle volleyball team opened Area 8-AAA play last Tuesday.
The result was a 1-2 record as the Eagles picked up a win against Hart County last Tuesday, but lost to Morgan County the same night. On Thursday, the Eagles fell to the Jefferson Dragon volleyball squad. The Eagles are 3-10 overall in 2018 (Tuesday’s results weren’t known before press time).
Going into this week, head coach Kortney Kurtz says she finally has the whole varsity team together.
“We have played some great teams, but I fully believe that with our full varsity team, we can be way more competitive than we have been in August,” Kurtz said.
Kurtz, and her coaching staff, are “hoping” that the team will have the full varsity team for the remainder of the season, she added.
“We often remind the girls that although regular season is important, what we really need to work for is (the) playoffs,” Kurtz said. “We need to play these teams, learn from them and work hard to make changes.
“We will be making changes throughout the whole season in order to perfect what we need to for (the) playoffs. We still have high hopes for the season, we just need to keep making our adjustments and keep our heads up. Again, we finally have our varsity team ready and eligible to play. Hopefully we can jump off that rollercoaster ride we have been on and can start seeing some positive changes in our season.”
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 5 edition of The Jackson Herald.
VOLLEYBALL: Eagles start 1-2 in area play
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry