East Jackson notched a road win last week at Oglethorpe County, but Banks County put any thoughts of a winning streak to rest Friday, downing the Eagles 50-10 in Homer.
The Leopards (1-2) were led by a freight-train rushing night from senior Terrance Walker, who carried the ball 21 times for 247 yards and five scores. Walker had four-first half rushing scores: 35, 1, 3 and 48 yards. He nearly had a fifth on an 8-yard run, but he fumbled before he crossed the goal line and his teammate Braxton Simpson recovered for the touchdown. Walker then added a 65-yard touchdown on his only run of the second half.
Banks County kept the ball on the ground all night and capitalized on Eagle turnovers as they pulled away in the first half.
But the Eagles also put some points on the board. Down 15-0 in the first quarter, East Jackson (1-2) pulled to within one score with a 32-yard rushing touchdown by Caleb Adair on the final play of the first quarter. That score was set up after the Eagles held firm on a Leopard fake punt attempt and took over on downs at the Banks County 32.
East Jackson appeared poised to add a second score in the first half after a big kickoff return by Bryce Reeves set up the Eagles at the Leopards 37. Reeves was then wide open for a touchdown a couple of a plays later, but the pass sailed long.
The Eagles tacked on a final score of the night in the third quarter when Jacob Bosquet connected on a 32-yard field goal.
East Jackson will host Madison County (1-3) next Friday night.
