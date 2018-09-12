Massive warehouse project proposed

Wednesday, September 12. 2018
Commerce planners will consider a request later this month for a massive warehouse project near Tanger Outlet Center.
Commerce’s Planning Commission will consider the request at its Monday, Sept. 24, meeting. The commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Commerce Civic Center.
Diligent Investment Group is requesting annexation and rezoning of over 177 acres at 0 Steven B. Tanger Blvd., (located on the left side of Steven B. Tanger Blvd. if traveling from Ridgeway Church Rd.).
Over 2 million square feet in warehouse space is planned, according to the Development of Regional Impact application.
A portion of the property will need to be annexed from Jackson County (that property is currently zoned general industrial). The remainder needs a city rezoning from commercial to light industrial.
If approved, the project could be complete in 2020.
Inquiries about potential truck travel routes from the site were not responded to by press time.
