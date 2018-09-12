Commerce schools’ millage rate trimmed

Wednesday, September 12. 2018
The Commerce Board of Education Monday unanimously approved a new millage rate of 18.694 mills, a reduction from 19.139 mills. But the rate is higher than the “rollback” rate of 18.085 mills.
The rollback rate is the rate at which revenue would equal the revenue from local property taxes in 2017.
See the full story in the Sept. 12 issue of The Jackson Herald.
