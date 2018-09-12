VOLLEYBALL: Eagles become ‘new team’ during recent play

The first week of September turned out to be a busy but successful week for the East Jackson Eagle volleyball team.
The Eagles picked up five wins total for the week and suffered only four losses. Some of the wins came in the Eagles’ own tournament on Saturday. The team took home silver in the Silver Bracket.
During the tournament, Allison Lounder accounted for 44 assists, 14 digs, 16 aces and four kills. Victoria Palmer had 23 kills, 54 digs and nine aces. Diana Tinoco had 32 digs and two aces. Mya Howard had 18 kills and one block. Camille Duncan had 58 digs.
The Eagles swept Prince Avenue and defeated Cherokee Bluff for a second time this season last Thursday. Palmer had 28 digs, 16 kills and five aces. Lounder had 30 assists and four aces.
Last Tuesday, the Eagles defeated Athens Christian in three sets and lost to Clarke Central in three sets. Palmer had 21 digs, 17 kills and two aces and Duncan had 34 digs.
If you asked head coach Kortney Kurtz how she would assess her team’s play, she will tell you last week’s play showed her a “whole new team.”
“The girls picked up their mental game in order for their physical game to shine,” Kurtz described. “They even mentioned after Thursday’s games that they felt mentally better and had their head in the game.
