CROSS COUNTRY: Shelafoe grabs first win of year in dominating fashion

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSports
in Sports
Wednesday, September 12. 2018
East Jackson’s Shane Shelafoe was already cooling down with a medal around his neck while the rest of the runners were still battling the humidity.
The Eagle senior ran a 16:42.38 to win the Eagle Invitational by a sizeable gap of 1:08 over the field on a muggy Saturday at Lamar Murphy Park. This was Shelafoe’s first win of the season.
“It was hot,” Shelafoe said. “I’m glad I got that time (with it being) this hot.”
Shelafoe has the third-best time in Class AAA this year at 16:31. He recorded that time two weeks earlier in the season-opening Northeast Georgia Championships, also held at Lamar Murphy Park. Shelafoe wanted to better that time in Saturday’s race, but the humidity proved to be a factor.
“I was trying to get that … but it’s alright,” he said.
East Jackson coach Tomy Sitton agreed that the conditions played a factor.
“I think overall he did fine,” Sitton said. “It was just really muggy, and it affected everybody. I think he did fine running by himself.”
Shelafoe’s career PR is 15:45. He hopes to set a new career-best time when the team runs at Unicoi State Park later this year.
“The goal is at Unicoi to beat it again,” he said. “We’re going to have a strong race up there I feel like.”
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 12 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.