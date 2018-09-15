MADISON CO. 55, EAST JACKSON 0: Eagles blanked by Red Raiders on homecoming

The rain fell Friday. The ball did, too.
East Jackson lost four fumbles and fell to Madison County 55-0 after a two-hour rain delay on Homecoming.
The Eagles put the ball on the ground on their third play from scrimmage Friday, and Madison County quarterback Colby Smith raced 22 yards with 10:52 to go in the first quarter to set the tone for a long night for East Jackson.
Madison County sailed the ball out of bounds on its first two kickoffs Friday to avoid getting the ball into the hands of Bryce Reeves and Caleb Adair, who can hurt opponents with their return skills. And the Eagles found some success early running between the tackles, gaining some first downs. But East Jackson turned the ball over on downs twice in the first half.
Homecoming festivities were moved to the gym Friday due to the bad weather. The clouds let loose and delayed the matchup for two hours, with the radar showing red from the northeast.
After a competitive first 10 minutes of action Friday, which started at 9:30 p.m., the Red Raiders brought the barrage of points.
Martavian Cooper scored for Madison County from 14 yards with 1:33 to go in the opening quarter to put the Red Raiders up 14-0.
Madison County piled on 20 points in the second quarter, with Jaylen Sims scoring from 40 yards, Cooper scoring again from 17 yards, and Smith hitting Kale Anderson on a 40-yard touchdown pass.
The Red Raiders wasted no time getting on the board again in the third quarter. Trey Walker returned the opening kickoff to midfield and fumbled, but Douglas Willingham scooped up the loose ball and sprinted to the end zone to put Madison County up 41-0.
The Red Raiders added two more scores, a four-yard rushing touchdown by Dayton Gresham and a 15-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter.
