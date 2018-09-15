FOOTBALL: Tigers run past Storm, 56-0

After a delayed start, the Commerce Tigers needed a quarter to get going against the Providence Christian Academy Storm. But once the Tigers got going, they couldn't be stopped as the Tigers throttled the Storm 56-0.
Nick Patrick got the Tigers on the board with 10:54 left in the first half. Patrick scored on a 28-yard run.
After Trahvon Wiggins recovered a Storm fumble, Nate Ray scored the Tigers' second touchdown on a 15-yard run. Ray followed that up with a 41-yard dash to the end zone. The Tigers led 21-0 at halftime.
The Tigers added 21 points in the third quarter. Ray got the hat trick on an 8-yard touchdown run. Caleb Mason scored on a 69-yard run. He also had a 50-yard run to set up Ray's third touchdown. Dylan Deaton returned an interception 31 yards for a touchdown.
In the fourth quarter, Collin Hall and Landon Bunn scored the two remaining Tiger touchdowns. The Tigers play at Madison County next Friday.
