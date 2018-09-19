Commerce adds business, jobs

Commerce is on a bit of a roll for new jobs, coming from new companies locating in town.
City manager James Wascher said Monday, “We’re kind of picking up” as he outlined economic development projects.
Wascher said the GE distribution facility at the entrance to Commerce 85 Logistics Park is pouring parts of its foundation; the SKAPS plant on old Maysville Road has announced an expansion that should generate about 60 jobs; and the Diana Food project in Banks Crossing will get water and sewer and broadband access from Commerce.
Wascher said MTI Baths, which has a plant in Sugar Hill, also is opening a facility in Commerce. He said that is expected to start with “about 10 jobs.”
See the full story in the Sept. 19 issue of The Jackson Herald.
