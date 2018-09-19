Toyota expansion gets final OK

Plans to expand Southeast Toyota Distributors in Commerce could begin this fall following the approval of three special use permits by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners Monday night.
Toyota has been acquiring and rezoning property at the intersection of Hwy. 334 and Hwy. 441 over the last year preparing for the expansion. Once completed, the facility will be the largest railhead facility of its type in the nation. Toyota will be able to process up to 200,000 vehicles at the facility once the expansion is complete.
The project calls for six buildings totaling 330,000 sq. ft. and six rail spurs. Monday night’s special use permitting revolved around outside display and storage for the vehicles and the use of pre-cast concrete for tilt construction.
