When asked to assess his team’s Friday’s opponent, East Jackson coach Scott Wilkins said eighth-ranked Jefferson might could pass for a team playing on Saturdays rather than Friday nights.
“They’re big, fast, strong, well-coached and very athletic,” Wilkins said. “I mean, geez and crackers, it looks like a college team.”
East Jackson and Jefferson will meet for the seventh time and for the first time since 2015 when the two intra-county teams play Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Jefferson’s Memorial Stadium.
While Wilkins sees the Dragons (3-1) as a team without a discernible weakness, his young Eagles have taken some lumps recently, losing their past two games by a combined score of 105-10. The Eagles were handed a 55-0 loss to Madison County last week during a lightning-interrupted game.
“We’re working hard,” Wilkins said. “The kids are trying hard. Unfortunately, we’re in a similar situation where we were last year. We’re playing a very young team on Friday nights that’s having to match up against older, more mature, more experienced opponents. This Friday night is to be no exception.”
Though his East Jackson team has struggled this year, Wilkins points to the play of running back and defensive back Caleb Adair as a bright spot for the 1-3 team. Adair is East Jackson’s top rusher and one of its top tacklers. He also keys heavily in East Jackson’s special teams.
“Caleb Adair is playing exceptional football, both as a running back and as a defensive back,” Wilkins said. “He’s a dangerous kick returner. He’s dang good. He’s playing very well, and he plays very hard. He empties the can, so to speak, every night out. He doesn’t come off the field with anything left in him at the end of the game.”
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 19 edition of The Jackson Herald.
FOOTBALL: Eagle coach says Jefferson ‘looks like a college team’
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry