FOOTBALL: Tigers, Red Raiders renew rivalry

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSports
in Sports
Wednesday, September 19. 2018
This Friday night, the Commerce Tiger football team renews an old rivalry.
For the 45th time, the Tigers (4-0, 2-0 Region 8-A) and the Madison County Red Raiders will do battle in Danielsville. This is the first regular-season meeting between the two programs since 2003. The Tigers are 33-11 in the all-time series.
“They’re a very talented group,” head coach Michael Brown said of the Red Raiders. “They’ve got speed at the skill positions on offense.
“Playing a very aggressive scheme on defense, just a well-coached, hard-nose football team.”
Madison County, like Commerce, runs the triple-option offense. Brown said Madison County is “doing a great job” of running it.
“That’s an offense we believe in,” Brown said. “We believe it gives us an opportunity to win on a Friday night against (teams) who maybe have a little better talent than we do.
“That’s something, one, that’s going to be a challenge. Two, from a numbers standpoint, they have a little more depth than we do.”
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 19 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.