The Commerce Tiger softball team didn’t finish its game last Thursday at Towns County due to rain; however, the team didn’t leave Hiawassee on a sour note.
The Tigers were ahead 11-0 in the top of the second when play was called. The dominant performance was part of a good week for the Tigers who scored 31 runs in three games and picked up two wins.
The Tigers defeated in-county rival East Jackson and defeated region foe Providence Christian. The Tigers are ranked 10th in Class A Power Rankings.
This week, the Tigers played Prince Avenue on Tuesday. Results weren’t known before press time. The Tigers play at George Walton Academy on Thursday. Both are region matchups.
Head coach Melissa Mullis said not making errors is going to be one of the goals going into both matchups.
“Against teams like Prince (Avenue) and GWA, with their pitching being, I would say some of the top pitchers in the region, then we have to reduce our amount of errors and increase our hits in order to win,” Mullis explained.
Mullis added that’s part of “handling” pressure and staying “mentally focused” throughout the course of a game.
“I know that we can do it skill-wise, I think it’s more handling the pressure in those moments,” Mullis said. “I’m super proud of our girls.
“I think they’re coming together as a team. I think that this should be an exciting week.”
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 19 edition of The Jackson Herald.
SOFTBALL: Tigers surging as regular season nears its end
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry