FOOTBALL: Commerce moves to 5-0 after road win at Madison Co.

A scoring lull through the second and third quarters notwithstanding, the Commerce Tigers cruised to their fifth-straight victory to start the 2018 season Friday night at Madison County.
Commerce hit the Red Raiders in the mouth with 21 points to start the game and rolled to a 35-8 win. The Tiger offense entered a scoring drought after the first three touchdowns, but their defense only allowed two first downs the entire first half and continued the dominant performance until taking the starters out in the fourth quarter. The offense finally woke back up late in the third quarter and added two more scores.
“That’s happened a time or two this year,” said head coach Michael Brown. “We’ve had fast starts. We have a lot of guys play both ways and it seemed like it wouldn’t cool off. It was a hot night and humid. I don’t know if that plays into it, but it just seems like we have a second-quarter lull. But I’m proud of our kids. For the most part, they played a really physical football game.”
Commerce (5-0, 2-0 Region 8-A) started the game at their own 31-yard line and Nate Ray completed a couple of passes on the opening drive, the biggest being a 27-yard touchdown toss to Dylan Deaton.
Madison County (2-4, 0-0) didn’t move an inch on its first drive and only netted a decent punt, setting up the Tiger offense at their own 45.
Ray led another solid drive, mostly out of the option, and Samuel Roach finished with a short dive through the line of scrimmage for a score.
The Red Raiders went the wrong direction on their second drive because of penalties and a fumble. They had to punt again, but a shanked punt out of bounds handed Commerce possession 36 yards away from pay dirt. The Tigers only needed a handful of plays to get Nick Patrick into the end zone to extend the lead to 21-0.
Madison County appeared to be in the process of shifting momentum after allowing that score, however. Adam Metts returned a kickoff into Commerce territory and the Red Raiders’ offense finally started moving the ball forward, until another fumble pushed them back well into their own side of the 50.
The Raiders found another possible momentum swing early in the second half. They still had no success on offense, but a muffed punt from the Tigers set Madison County up at the Commerce 17. But a personal foul pushed the Raiders’ offense back 15 yards to the 32-yard-line. A Colby Smith run gained all of those yards back before their fourth fumble of the game handed the ball back to Commerce at the 14.
“They did a good job,” Brown said of his defense. “We executed the game plan. Madison County has a good football team, they’re going to get better and win their fair share of games. Their quarterback is a fine football player and they have three backs that can go.”
Commerce didn’t do anything with the fumble immediately. On the next possession, the Tigers began moving the ball again. They reached the red zone by the end of the third quarter and Nick Patrick scored his second touchdown of the game just seconds into the fourth quarter. Another Madison County fumble set the Tigers back up with solid field position, and Dajuan Wood finished the drive with a 19-yard touchdown run.
Madison County scored late to put the score at 35-8.
Commerce enters its second off-week of the season.
“We’re excited and I’m really proud of our JV as well,” Brown said. “We’re at this point because our kids are working hard. They’re buying in and winning Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. As long as they continue to take that approach, then we give ourselves an opportunity on Friday night.”
