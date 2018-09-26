The Commerce Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend a rezoning and annexation for a huge distribution center that would be behind the Tanger Outlet stores.
The commission voted Monday to rezone and annex about 100 acres and to rezone about 77 acres.
Diligent Investment Group of Atlanta seeks to build a 2-million-square-foot distribution center on the property.
The Commerce City Council will consider the development plans and rezoning and annexation at its Oct. 1 work session and the Oct. 15 regular council meeting.
See the full story in the Sept. 26 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Huge warehouse gets initial O.K.
