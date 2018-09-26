VOLLEYBALL: Eagles down to the wire for state playoffs

East Jackson head volleyball coach Kortney Kurtz didn’t sugar coat the fact that her team is feeling “all the pressure” heading into the final games of the 2018 regular season.
The reason for the pressure is because Tuesday’s outcome against Hart County and Jefferson will determine the Eagles’ fate for the Class AAA state tournament. Results weren’t known before press time.
“At this point in the season, we really need to keep our heads on our shoulders,” Kurtz said. “We work hard, know the skill, and want to win, but it’s going to take focus and passion.
“We need to take control (of) our emotions for our next two games if we want the future state tournament to include us. I still see little spurts of great things happening throughout games, but now we have to take it a step further and make those spurts last a whole game. I explained to the girls that our playoffs started well before many other teams. If we even want to make it to playoffs, we had to win last Thursday against Monroe Area and we have to win at least one game (Tuesday). For many other teams like Jefferson, Jackson County and Morgan County, they are locked in and ready to go. Unfortunately, we are not and these next few opportunities will determine a whole lot for our future. We are very capable of making it to playoffs and making a good run. We still have a lot of hope, a lot of desire and a lot of passion. We just need to make it happen out on the court.”
Last Saturday, the Eagles picked up two wins in five matches. The Eagles defeated Cedar Shoals and Oglethorpe County. The Eagles dropped matches to Prince Avenue, Stephens County and Tallulah Falls.
Last week, the Eagles downed region foe Monroe Area. Mya Howard accumulated 11 kills in the win. Camille Duncan had 21 digs. Allison Lounder had 14 assists.
The team dropped matches to Eastside, Morgan County and Jackson County. All three matches were sweeps.
