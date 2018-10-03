Commerce rolls back millage rate

The Commerce City Council Monday night unanimously agreed to “rollback” its millage rate from 4.02 mills to 3.817.
City manager James Wascher said the rate was lowered because the city’s tax digest increased about $10 million.
The council held a public hearing on the millage rate before the vote. No one came to speak about the millage rate.
In other action, the council also approved a three-year contract for ESG to operate the pre-treatment facility at Diana Food. The company will receive about $291,000 per year for the service. ESG operates the city’s water plant now.
See the full story in the Oct. 3 issue of The Jackson Herald.
