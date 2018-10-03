The Commerce High School softball team watched its winning streak reach 14 games after dominating the opening round of the Region 8-A tournament on Monday at East Jackson Park.
The Tigers downed Towns County, 12-4, to end the regular season, and beat Providence Christian, 14-6, in the first round of the region tournament.
Kylee Taylor and Rachel Morgan led the way for the Tigers in the 14-6 win over Providence. The duo recorded two hits apiece. Emma Davis also played a big role, recording five RBIs. Grace Hobbs recorded two. The Tigers accounted for 13 hits.
On the mound, Carson Hobbs and Teresa Dixon combined for nine strikeouts. The defense made six errors.
The Tigers scored three runs in the first inning, six runs in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth and two in the sixth.
Against Towns County, Maggie Mullis led the Tigers with three hits. Gabbie Deaton and Morgan had two hits apiece. The Tigers had 11 hits total. Morgan and Maggie Blackmon had two RBIs apiece.
On the mound, Morgan recorded nine strikeouts in six innings of play. She held Towns County to five hits.
For the rest of this story, see the Oct. 3 edition of The Jackson Herald.
SOFTBALL: CHS rolls in first round of region tourney
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry