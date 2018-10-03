VOLLEYBALL: Eagles back in state playoffs

Last Tuesday, the East Jackson Eagle volleyball team walked into Jefferson High School needing one win, either against Hart County or Jefferson, to make the Class AAA state tournament for the fourth-straight year.
After the first match against Hart County, the Eagles were able to punch their ticket. The Eagles (14-22) defeated Hart County in three sets to make it as the No. 4 seed from the area to make it to the state tournament. The Eagles do not hit the court again until next Tuesday at Prince Avenue. The state tournament begins Oct. 20.
“The girls really stepped up and did some great things,” head coach Kortney Kurtz said. “What we talked about is how we have to consistently do great things.
“They knew (last Tuesday) could have been the end of the road, so I am proud of them for getting the job done and doing what they needed to do to ensure the season continued in their favor. I am very happy to continue working with them and continuing the season.”
