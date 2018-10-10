The Commerce Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office recently received several complaints by people in Commerce of their property being shot by a BB gun. The complainants, who found the damage soon after it was caused, noticed a dark in color Chevrolet pickup truck. Most of the incidents happened around the same area.
See the full story in the Oct. 10 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Multiple reports of businesses, houses and vehicles shot by BB guns
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)