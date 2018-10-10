Coming off three-straight shutout losses with just four regular season games left, a 1-5 East Jackson team is simply seeking opportunities to get better.
Coach Scott Wilkins believes this Friday’s home game against Franklin County presents one of those opportunities for his players.
“I’m hoping that they see an opportunity to go out and get better,” Wilkins said. “At this point of the year, what are you playing for? You’re playing to get better and you’re playing because you love the game. I still think it’s a great opportunity … It’s going to be a hard-fought game. I expect a good, physical group.”
The Lions are off to a 1-5 start under new coach Paul Sutherland, who won 116 games in 16 seasons at Pendleton, S.C.
Wilkins said he expects to encounter a typical Franklin County football team. And by that he means a hardnosed one with some weapons to boot.
“It’s a big, physical group and they have some speedy running backs,” Wilkins said. “They’re a handful. Their record is very deceiving. Because they’re a much better football team than 1-5. You watch them against Jefferson, you think, ‘Oh my gosh.’”
For the rest of this story, see the Oct. 10 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Wilkins hopes players see opportunity for improvement
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry