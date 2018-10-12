FOOTBALL: Eagles break scoring drought in 49-7 loss

Although East Jackson’s losing streak continued, its scoreless streak did not.
The Eagles (1-6, 0-3) found the end zone for the first time in four games in a 49-7 home loss to Franklin County Friday.
With East Jackson trailing 49-0, quarterback Hunter Hardwick hit Caleb Adair for an eight-yard touchdown pass with 11:28 left in the game, marking the Eagles’ first trip to the end zone since the second quarter of a 50-10 loss to Banks County on Sept. 7.
“It’s been four games since we’ve scored, so yeah it was great to score,” Eagle coach Scott Wilkins said when asked about the touchdown. “I was hoping we could do it a little bit earlier in the game and make it a contest, but we just keep giving up big plays on defense and not making connections with our passing game on offense. That’s been problematic of the entire year.”
The Eagles could not hem up Lion running back Titlan Wells, who racked up 229 all-purpose yards in the first half. Wells scored on touchdown runs of 64 and 31 yards and had a 79-yard punt return for a touchdown, helping the Lions take a 42-0 lead at the half. Caleb Swift also found the end zone twice, providing the Lions’ first two scores of the night with touchdown runs of 20 yards and one yard.
Franklin County also scored through the air with Everett Haselden throwing a 27-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Davis just before halftime.
Franklin County’s only points in the second half came on a 46-yard touchdown run from back-up running back C.J. Blackwell, increasing the Lions’ lead to 49-0.
East Jackson answered with a 13-play, 57-yard drive, ending with Hardwick finding Adair open for a touchdown on fourth down. Hardwick finished 12-of-20 for 104 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Wilkins said he was able to draw some positives in how his team finished the game.
“I told them that I thought they played with a little bit more spit and vinegar to them in the second half and for that to be commended,” he said. “We found a way to get off the field and found a way to get into the end zone. It’s been a while since we scored. It’s a step in the right direction. We’ve got to take a few more steps.”
Still, following a fifth-straight loss, Wilkins said his team must find a way to put together “four quarters of good football."
“It’s been a while since we’ve done that,” Wilkins said. “But we’ve got three more shots to do it. We’ll go back to the drawing board on Monday and try to get them ready to go next Friday night.”
East Jackson hosts Hart County (2-5) next Friday.
FOOTBALL: Eagles break scoring drought in 49-7 loss
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry